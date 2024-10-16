OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny, warmer temperatures on the way in Ottawa

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    While fall is in full swing, don’t expect the warm weather to go away yet.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday shows it will be cloudy with a high of 9 C. Things will warm up starting tomorrow with Thursday's forecast showing a high of 14 C.

    Friday 16 C and Saturday 18 C.

    It will be sunny this week starting Thursday and through the weekend, Environment Canada says.

    Nighttime lows will come down to near 0 C. Wednesday's low at -1 C and Thursday 1 C.

    The long-range forecast shows temperatures will stay in the teens with sunny skies.

