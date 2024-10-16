Sunny, warmer temperatures on the way in Ottawa

While fall is in full swing, don’t expect the warm weather to go away yet.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday shows it will be cloudy with a high of 9 C. Things will warm up starting tomorrow with Thursday's forecast showing a high of 14 C.

Friday 16 C and Saturday 18 C.

It will be sunny this week starting Thursday and through the weekend, Environment Canada says.

Nighttime lows will come down to near 0 C. Wednesday's low at -1 C and Thursday 1 C.

The long-range forecast shows temperatures will stay in the teens with sunny skies.