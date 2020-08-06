OTTAWA -- After a few days of rainy weather in the Capital, sunshine returns for Thursday and hot temperatures will last right through the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Thursday with a high of 26C—the average daytime high for this time of year. The humidex will make it feel like 28C.

Here's what to expect over the next few days:

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 27C.

Saturday: Sunny and 28C.

Sunday: A high of 29C with a mix of sun and cloud.