Sunny morning, rainy afternoon ahead for Ottawa
Matthew Nadon, 10, and his brother James Gordon, 13, sit in their inflatable tubes after floating in the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay Beach in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are waking up to a beautifully sunny Friday morning, but the sun won't last long.
The sky is expected to cloud over around noon, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The wind will gust to 50 km/h in the afternoon as the rainy weather rolls in.
The high on Friday will be 24 C, with the humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer.
On Saturday, the chance of showers continues, with a 70 per cent chance of rain around noon and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will gust to 70 km/h. The high will be 28 C with a humidex of 30.
On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C.
The wet weather will continue into early next week. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, and there are periods of rain in the forecast for Tuesday.