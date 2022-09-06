Sunny and warm week ahead for back to school
A sunny, warm Tuesday ahead for the capital, as many students in the capital head back to the classroom.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a high of 24 C, but will feel closer to 29 with humidex.
Overnight it will be clear and a low of 10C.
Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 25 C, but feeling like 30 with the humidex.
The sun continues on Thursday, with a high of 27 degrees.
NEW THIS MORNING | McKenney, Chiarelli promising 'fair wage' policy for city contracts if elected mayor
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Sask. RCMP cancel 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
RCMP have cancelled a dangerous persons alert issued in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
China approves world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Putin attends joint military drills with China, others
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday attended sweeping war games in his country's far east involving troops from China and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
N.S. shooting inquiry to hear from Mountie described as 'friend' of killer; testimony won't be broadcast
The RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a "friend" of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will testify Tuesday before the inquiry investigating the rampage, though it will not be broadcast.
'It’s really hard to process': Fans mourn the loss of Maritime rapper Pat Stay
The killing of Nova Scotian rapper Pat Stay came as a shock to many.
Maritime students prep for back-to-school
There’s plenty of nerves and excitement in our region as students and teachers prepare to head back to class this week.
Stephen Lecce guarantees Ontario students will remain in class in person until June
Ontario’s education minister guaranteed Tuesday that students will be in the classroom until the end of June regardless of whether or not the province experiences a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 11 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
Legault defends immigration threshold, says there are advantages to keeping population small
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader François Legault has no intention of making Quebec grow to "10, 20, 30 million" inhabitants.
First day of school for many: Watch out for buses, cancellations
As many students in northeastern Ontario head back to school Tuesday, police are reminding drivers to stop for school buses and obey speed limits. Meanwhile, some routes are experiencing delays or cancellation.
Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
It's back to school for some in London, Ont.
Students in London’s French full language public and Catholic school systems returned to school Tuesday morning.
Grey Bruce OPP investigate fatal farm incident in Grey Highlands
Grey Bruce OPP is investigating a fatal farm-related incident that claimed the life of a 58-year-old.
Most Ontario students return to school without COVID-19 restrictions
Students across much of Ontario are returning to the classroom today for the first start of the school year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
How the critically acclaimed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has ties to Winnipeg
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra formed this summer to tour Europe and the U.S. in artistic defense of their country.
Cambridge man turning to community to avoid being admitted into long-term care
A Cambridge man who needs around-the-clock care is turning to the community to help him avoid being admitted into long-term care.
Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced
37-year-old Robert Leeming is scheduled to be sentenced for killing his former girlfriend and her daughter in 2019.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
First Nation suing Alberta government over cumulative environmental effects
A northern Alberta First Nation has filed what experts say is the province's first lawsuit claiming cumulative effects from industry, agriculture and settlement are so pervasive, they violate the band's treaty rights.
'Extended' power outage in Jasper likely as Chetamon Mountain wildfire burns
The Municipality of Jasper is being warned about the possibility of "extended" power outages as the Chetamon Mountain wildfire continues to impact transmission lines in the national park.
B.C. overdose crisis: Schools should make overdose education mandatory, advocates say
When a teenage girl collapsed on the SkyTrain in Coquitlam, B.C., passengers calling 911 thought she had fainted or was having an epileptic seizure.
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Temporary sidewalk planned for Burnaby street where teen killed by dump truck
With students returning to class this week, the City of Burnaby says safety measures are on the way in the area where a young teen was struck and killed this past spring.
No injuries reported after condo fire in northwest Regina
No injuries were reported after a condominium fire in northwest Regina Monday afternoon.