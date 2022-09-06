Sunny and warm week ahead for back to school

OTTAWA -

A sunny, warm Tuesday ahead for the capital, as many students in the capital head back to the classroom.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a high of 24 C, but will feel closer to 29 with humidex.

Overnight it will be clear and a low of 10C.

Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 25 C, but feeling like 30 with the humidex.

The sun continues on Thursday, with a high of 27 degrees.