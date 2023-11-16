Sunny and mild November day in the forecast for Ottawa

A sunny and mild mid-November day is in the forecast, as the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continues for Ottawa.

The temperature hit 9.4 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud to start on Thursday, before clearing near 12 p.m. High 8 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low plus 3 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers Friday morning, before rain begins near 12 p.m. High 12 C.

Cloudy with a chance of rain or flurries Friday night. Low minus 2.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers. High plus 4.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.