OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny and mild November day in the forecast for Ottawa

    People enjoy the recently finished Chief William Commanda Bridge multi-use pathway over the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The newly finished recreational corridor links Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People enjoy the recently finished Chief William Commanda Bridge multi-use pathway over the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The newly finished recreational corridor links Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    A sunny and mild mid-November day is in the forecast, as the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continues for Ottawa.

    The temperature hit 9.4 C on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud to start on Thursday, before clearing near 12 p.m. High 8 C.

    A few clouds tonight. Low plus 3 C.

    Cloudy with a chance of showers Friday morning, before rain begins near 12 p.m. High 12 C.

    Cloudy with a chance of rain or flurries Friday night. Low minus 2.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers. High plus 4.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.

