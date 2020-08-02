OTTAWA -- Severe weather that moved across the Ottawa region Sunday hampered the search for a man who went missing on the Ottawa River on Friday.

The search was into its third day, after two men were swept away while fishing near Bate Island on Friday.

“Today we only have our marine unit, with support from the Ottawa fire department, with them out on the water, continuing their searches today, our marine unit is using their sonar, and doing more grid searches out on the waterfront,” said Ottawa Police Insp. Russell Lucas.

The body of one man was recovered late Friday night, but the search for the second man turned up empty on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, storms moved through, which made the search difficult, but not impossible.

“There’d be restrictions on their visual, things that they can see with their eyes, might be some obscurity, things like that, but use of the sonar should continue and that will remain unaffected,” Lucas said.

Police have not yet identified the two men who were swept into the water Friday. They say the information gathered during today's search for the second man will determine their plans in the coming days.

Woman rescued Saturday evening

Police said that while first responders were searching for the man on Saturday evening, they were called about reports of a woman struggling in the water near Lemieux Island, about 3.5 km east of Bate Island.

Officers near Lemieux Island, who were conducting a ground search for the missing man, were able to reach the woman, who was clinging to a branch, and bring her back to shore.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious on and near the water.

“The water is a dangerous environment; you need to be aware of your surroundings. Don’t be by yourself,” Lucas said.