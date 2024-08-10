Sun, cloud, rain, park closures in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday

Though the heavy rainfall warning has ended in the capital, the rain is expected to come back Saturday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a high of 23 C – humidex 28, a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday. Tonight, a low of 12 C, partly cloudy skies, a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm are expected.

It's going to be cloudy Sunday with a high of 22 C. Showers beginning in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm are also in the forecast. A 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 23 C are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 13 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.7 C and a low of 14.8 C.

Storm Update

A storm system bringing a record amount of rain soaked the capital Friday, as the remnants of tropical storm Debby move across the country.

A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of tropical storm Debby brought heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario, Environment Canada said. A rainfall warning was in effect for most of the day Friday, ending just before 6:20 p.m. as the worst of the system moved out of the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada said the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa's west end had seen 75.8 mm of rain. Gatineau, Que. saw a total of 83 mm.

According to Environment Canada, a total of 45.5 mm was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, breaking the record for Aug. 9. The previous record for the same day was 41.4 mm, set in 1959.

Volunteers reported 90.9 mm of rain in Kanata Lakes, 101.6 mm in Cornwall, 99.8 mm in Mississippi Mills, 118.1 mm in East Hawkesbury, 121.7 mm in Alexandria, 115.8 mm in Kinburn and 128.3 mm in Summerstown.

Park closures

Friday's heavy rain forced the closure of Gatineau Park. In a post on X, the park said the shuttle service has been cancelled this weekend, noting that "the parkway network is closed to all visitors until further notice."

The post adds that due to the heavy rain, the following parking lots have also been closed: P10, Dunlop, P11, P12, P13.

Gatineau's O’Brien and Blanchet beaches are also closed for safety reasons.

"We’ll provide more updates as soon as we can," Gatineau Park said in a post on X.