Sun, cloud, rain, park closures in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday
Though the heavy rainfall warning has ended in the capital, the rain is expected to come back Saturday afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, a high of 23 C – humidex 28, a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday. Tonight, a low of 12 C, partly cloudy skies, a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm are expected.
It's going to be cloudy Sunday with a high of 22 C. Showers beginning in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm are also in the forecast. A 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C are forecasted for the night.
A mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 23 C are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 13 C and clear skies are forecasted for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.7 C and a low of 14.8 C.
Storm Update
A storm system bringing a record amount of rain soaked the capital Friday, as the remnants of tropical storm Debby move across the country.
A low pressure system interacting with the remnants of tropical storm Debby brought heavy rainfall for eastern Ontario, Environment Canada said. A rainfall warning was in effect for most of the day Friday, ending just before 6:20 p.m. as the worst of the system moved out of the Ottawa area.
Environment Canada said the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa's west end had seen 75.8 mm of rain. Gatineau, Que. saw a total of 83 mm.
According to Environment Canada, a total of 45.5 mm was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, breaking the record for Aug. 9. The previous record for the same day was 41.4 mm, set in 1959.
Volunteers reported 90.9 mm of rain in Kanata Lakes, 101.6 mm in Cornwall, 99.8 mm in Mississippi Mills, 118.1 mm in East Hawkesbury, 121.7 mm in Alexandria, 115.8 mm in Kinburn and 128.3 mm in Summerstown.
Park closures
Friday's heavy rain forced the closure of Gatineau Park. In a post on X, the park said the shuttle service has been cancelled this weekend, noting that "the parkway network is closed to all visitors until further notice."
The post adds that due to the heavy rain, the following parking lots have also been closed: P10, Dunlop, P11, P12, P13.
Gatineau's O’Brien and Blanchet beaches are also closed for safety reasons.
"We’ll provide more updates as soon as we can," Gatineau Park said in a post on X.
BREAKING Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won gold in the women’s single 200-metre race.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.
Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
As Donald Trump adjusts to the reality of his new race against Kamala Harris, his campaign is counting on younger male voters to give him the edge in November in a presidential contest they insist is his to lose.
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56 of lung cancer
YouTube's former chief executive and long-time Google executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say
An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.
