Sudden blast of showers moves over Ottawa Sunday

A sudden burst of showers hit Ottawa Sunday afternoon following a sunny morning.

The weather forecast had included a small chance of showers in the afternoon but an otherwise sunny day. Just before 3:30 p.m., the skies opened up and dumped an intense amount of rain on the ByWard Market and other parts of the city.

Environment Canada's weather radar shows a small band of showers forming north of Ottawa at around 2 p.m. and moving south, quickly intensifying as reaches the capital around 3:15 p.m.

Ottawa saw 14.1 mm of rain Saturday.

A small chance of showers is in the forecast in the evening, but the sky should be clear overnight with a low of 2 C.

A frost advisory is in effect for the region due to low temperatures overnight.

"Patchy frost is expected tonight into early Monday morning as temperatures fall to near or below the freezing mark under clear skies," Environment Canada says. "Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas."

Victoria Day Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 19 C.

Tuesday is looking sunny with a high of 24 C.

There is a chance of showers in the outlook for Wednesday, followed by sunny conditions through the remainder of the week.