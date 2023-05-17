What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.

CITY OF OTTAWA

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, May 22. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 23. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email or phone at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a Sunday schedule.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will not be running.

Every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday (including Victoria Day), the whole family can ride all day for $11.25 on a single DayPass. Purchase your Family DayPass at any ticket machine or from your bus operator. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 or older. Children seven and under ride for free every day!

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open.

OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed.

Para Transpo:

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled on Monday, May 22. Customers can book trips for Victoria Day between Monday, May 15, and Sunday, May 21, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.

The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to live text with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

For more information on Victoria Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo on social media.

Recreation and cultural services

Most indoor pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facilities' pages on ottawa.ca for details.

Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums except the Nepean Creative Arts Centre will be closed on Monday, May 22.

Washrooms at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island will open on Saturday, May 20, water levels permitting.

Ottawa Public Health

Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 pm.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

Municipal child-care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, May 22. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

Grocery stores

The following Ottawa grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day:

Loblaws on Isabella Street open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping Centres

Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday.

Beer Store/LCBO

The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1860 Bank Street

1984 Baseline Road

548 Montreal Road

All LCBO outlets will be closed on Monday.

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

Fireworks

Firecrackers and prohibited fireworks may not be sold or discharged.

Consumer fireworks (outdoor, low hazard recreational fireworks available to the public) may only be discharged on Victoria Day and Canada Day, and the day before and after those days.

May be displayed on privately owned land without a permit where the property owner has given permission for such a display.

Display fireworks (outdoor, high hazard recreational fireworks) require a permit issued by the Fire Chief.

May be displayed on privately or publicly owned land where the property owner has given written permission for such a display.

No restriction on date of display.

Must be discharged by a qualified Fireworks Supervisor.

Pyrotechnic special effect fireworks (high hazard fireworks used to produce a special pyrotechnic effect for indoor or outdoor performances) require a permit from the Fire Chief.

Indemnification and insurance requirements for permit holders.