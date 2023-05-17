What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
CITY OF OTTAWA
Client Service Centres
The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.
The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, May 22. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, May 23. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email or phone at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.
Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking
All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Transit Services
OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a Sunday schedule.
Rural Shopper Route 301 will not be running.
Every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday (including Victoria Day), the whole family can ride all day for $11.25 on a single DayPass. Purchase your Family DayPass at any ticket machine or from your bus operator. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 or older. Children seven and under ride for free every day!
OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open.
OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed.
Para Transpo:
Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled on Monday, May 22. Customers can book trips for Victoria Day between Monday, May 15, and Sunday, May 21, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.
The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to live text with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.
The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
For more information on Victoria Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo on social media.
Recreation and cultural services
Most indoor pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facilities' pages on ottawa.ca for details.
Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.
All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums except the Nepean Creative Arts Centre will be closed on Monday, May 22.
Washrooms at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island will open on Saturday, May 20, water levels permitting.
Ottawa Public Health
Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
Visit the COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 pm.
The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.
Dental clinics will be closed.
The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
Municipal child-care services
All municipal child care centres will be closed.
Library Services
All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, May 22. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.
Grocery stores
The following Ottawa grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day:
- Loblaws on Isabella Street open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping Centres
- Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday.
Beer Store/LCBO
The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
- 548 Montreal Road
All LCBO outlets will be closed on Monday.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day Monday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Fireworks
Firecrackers and prohibited fireworks may not be sold or discharged.
Consumer fireworks (outdoor, low hazard recreational fireworks available to the public) may only be discharged on Victoria Day and Canada Day, and the day before and after those days.
- May be displayed on privately owned land without a permit where the property owner has given permission for such a display.
Display fireworks (outdoor, high hazard recreational fireworks) require a permit issued by the Fire Chief.
- May be displayed on privately or publicly owned land where the property owner has given written permission for such a display.
- No restriction on date of display.
- Must be discharged by a qualified Fireworks Supervisor.
Pyrotechnic special effect fireworks (high hazard fireworks used to produce a special pyrotechnic effect for indoor or outdoor performances) require a permit from the Fire Chief.
Indemnification and insurance requirements for permit holders.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won’t ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
Liberals downgrade Africa strategy to framework, but insist continent is a priority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has downgraded its long-delayed plan for relations with Africa from a strategy to a framework, saying this better reflects the original intent of the policy -- despite criticism the Liberals are not taking the region seriously.
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to his country's aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
Declaring a mission to liberate 'Taco Tuesday' for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells pills labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used as the 'morning after' pill.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is 60% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County is 60 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Former investigator reveals theory on police's radio silence since Toronto Pearson gold heist
A month after $20 million worth of gold was stolen in a heist at Toronto Pearson Airport, a former RCMP investigator says he has a theory why authorities have been radio silent since announcing the theft.
-
This is how RCMP duped drug traffickers with a fake Toronto-area warehouse
The RCMP set up an elaborate sting involving a fake warehouse in Mississauga to dupe a handful of now-convicted drug traffickers — right under the noses of several tenants in the building.
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating back-to-back homicides after man discovered dead in parking lot
A man was found dead in the parking lot of a building in Montreal's north end Wednesday morning after he was shot at least once. His death marks Montreal's second apparent homicide in less than12 hours; earlier Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in a Côte-des-Neiges parking lot.
-
Wife of son of late Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
London
-
Wellington Road reopened police standoff
Wellington Road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
-
Over a decade and $360,000 later, Council resists urge to pull the plug on still unfinished software
A decision by city council offers faint hope that something useful might still be salvaged from a long and costly partnership to develop customized computer software
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401, westbound lanes reopened
All westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre have been reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homeowners suing city after botched sewer repair caused cement leak
Four homeowners are taking the City of Winnipeg to court over a botched city sewer project they say resulted in a cement grout mixture backing up through their basement drains.
-
'Off to a good start': Seeding delayed slightly but Manitoba farmers optimistic about upcoming season
The first crop report of the year was released by the province Tuesday and it shows that while farmers may be a bit behind, they are rapidly getting seeds in the ground.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Ager Hasan gives emotional testimony as defence rests its case in second-degree murder trial
As Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of Ager Hasan, his usual subdued courtroom demeanour gave way to an intense and emotional testimony.
-
Concern for former Waterloo region resident missing in Toronto
Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a former Waterloo region resident who has been missing since Friday and who does not have the ability to care for himself.
Calgary
-
Calgary sky filled with smoke; health, fire officials urge caution
Many Calgary residents woke up Tuesday to a dark sky even after sunrise and the choking smell of smoke, as the devastating effect of wildfires elsewhere in the province has blown south.
-
Neither those in favour of tougher bail rules nor those against them think much of proposed reform
Canada's justice minister introduced new legislation Tuesday targeting serious offenders but both people who think we need tougher rules and those who don't say the changes aren’t likely to work.
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
-
A Saskatoon NHL team playing in Regina? It almost happened.
It’s a story that has carved a place into hockey lore — the remarkable 1983 drive to bring an NHL team to Saskatoon.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
Edmonton
-
Child taken to hospital after falling out of vehicle in west Edmonton
A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she fell out of a vehicle on a west Edmonton road.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Smoke reaches Edmonton, creates cooler conditions and less active wildfires
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
'Cup or bust:' Oilers look to next season after earlier than expected playoff exit
After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward.
Vancouver
-
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Plan to send B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for treatment gets mixed reaction
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
-
Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.
Regina
-
'Deeply impacted us': REAL CEO says COVID-19 main reason for current deficit, financial challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic and an end to support funding in 2022 along with the lack of being able to host major events are contributing factors to the financial challenges Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is facing, the organization’s president and CEO said.
-
'We're just targeted': Advocates call for more regulations to stop youth vaping in Sask.
Vaping is a growing concern among Saskatchewan's youth. So on Tuesday, Youth4Change shared a clear message with the provincial government.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.