

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





West Carleton High School was in secure mode Thursday morning after a threat against a teacher. Ottawa Police confirm that a male student was arrested this morning at the school after an incident just before 10 a.m. Police say the threat involved a knife but that there were no injuries. According to a note sent to parents from the school principal, students remained in locked classrooms until the situation was resolved approximately an hour later.

“Ottawa Police Services (OPS) were immediately contacted and thoroughly investigated the circumstances which resulted in a suspect being taken into custody,” Principal Shannon Adams wrote, “We have an excellent working relationship with OPS and we appreciate how quickly they responded to our call for assistance. This remains an active police investigation and therefore we cannot provide any further comment at this time.”

Adams added that the incident did not result in physical harm and that at no time were the children in danger.