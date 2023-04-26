Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
More than 150,000 workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada are on strike as their union representatives continue to negotiate with the government for a bigger wage increase and more flexibility to work remotely.
Workers have been picketing in several locations across Ottawa and Gatineau, including Tunney's Pasture and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier's office on Montreal Road.
But Wednesday will be a different story, with public servants being told to gather on Parliament Hill starting at 9 a.m.
Alex Silas, PSAC's regional executive vice-president for the National Capital Region, said the union is calling on all members and its allies across the labour movement to join them on the Hill on Wednesday.
"It is high time that this government understand that workers in the federal public service deserve fair wages that keep up with the cost of living; that all workers deserve fair wages that keep up with the cost of living," he said in a video on Twitter.
PSAC officials are planning a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill on Wednesday. The event will be streamed live on this page.
The rally comes as the union escalates its strike activities, even as talks continue with the federal government in an effort to reach a deal.
On Tuesday, hundreds of public servants marched across the Portage bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau. Outside the Prime Minister's Office building and the Treasury Board headquarters a few blocks away, strikers limited entry to just one person every five minutes.
Fortier told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that both parties were at the bargaining table Tuesday morning.
In an open letter published on Monday, Fortier identified four main areas of disagreement that remain between the union and the government: wages, teleworking, outsourcing contracts and seniority rules in the event of a layoff.
When asked if the current offer to increase wages by nine per cent over three years was the final offer by the federal government, Fortier did not give a clear response. Speaking in French, she said that the offer was based off the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.
The union has been pushing for a 13.5 per cent increase in pay for its members over the same period of time.
- with files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Historic Civic Hospital fundraising campaign surpasses halfway point
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
Intensity of clashes eases amid Sudan truce, residents say
Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighbouring city of Omdurman reported sporadic clashes early Wednesday between the military and a rival paramilitary force.
With aching hearts, Kenyans seek relatives among starvation cult victims
Dozens of people converged on a morgue in the Kenyan town of Malindi on Wednesday to seek news of relatives they fear were among at least 89 followers of a cult who are thought to have starved themselves to death in the hope of going to heaven.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Toronto
-
'Would certainly surprise me to win': Lesser-known Toronto residents run for mayor
While much attention has focused on the high-profile contenders -- including councillors past and present, a provincial politician and a former police chief -- the race also features dozens of lesser known residents.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
No injuries reported following 'catastrophic' overnight explosion and fire in Scarborough
A commercial building in northeast Scarborough has been significantly damaged in an overnight explosion and fire.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
-
Cones of shame: Montreal officials vow to cut down ubiquitous construction cones
While some Montrealers have embraced the ubiquitous orange cones, the city's chamber of commerce says the cones -- and the road closures that often, but not always, accompany them -- are a source of frustration. The cones have become so common drivers no longer interpret them as a warning, Michel Leblanc, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, said in an interview Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
North Bay Battalion moving on to the OHL eastern conference finals
Hockey fans are feeling good in North Bay after the Battalion secured a Game 7 playoff win in a nail-biter on home ice Tuesday night against the Barrie Colts.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Fog advisory in effect in London area
A fog advisory is in effect Wednesday morning from Environment Canada. Near zero visibility is reported in areas of dense fog, especially outside of the city on county roads and highways.
-
Charge laid after driver caught speeding 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big on Jeopardy
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a two-day winning streak on Jeopardy.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series
A little junior hockey history has been made in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Fire on Sask. First Nation leaves several homeless
Several families have lost everything after a fire near North Battleford.
Edmonton
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
Vancouver
-
'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
-
Caught on dashcam: B.C. Uber driver attacked by passenger
After losing his yoga business during COVID-19, Aman Sood began driving full-time for Uber. But after being attacked and injured by an irate passenger during a ride last Tuesday, he’s not able to work.
-
Firefighters, paramedics contradict police testimony at Myles Gray inquest
A retired B.C. fire captain says Myles Gray had bruising around his eyes and along the sides of his neck when he stopped moving in the minutes after a beating by police.
Regina
-
Province issues warning to those who use logo in satirical social media posts
The province has issued a warning to people who use the Saskatchewan government logo in satirical social media posts.
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Civil proceedings against former Regina doctor delayed over cancer treatments
A civil case brought forward against a former Regina doctor who was acquitted of sexual assault charges is on hold for medical reasons.