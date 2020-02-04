OTTAWA -- Public elementary students in Ottawa will be out of the classroom more than in it over the next 10 days.

Elementary schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board will be closed Wednesday as part of rotating strikes across the province. All public elementary schools will close Thursday in a province-wide walkout.

Tuesday night, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario announced more rotating strikes for next week. Another province-wide walkout is set for Tuesday, February 11. Students in the OCDSB schools, along with the Ottawa Children's Treatment Centre, will be closed again on Thursday, February 13. Strikes will close UCDSB schools on Monday, February 10 and affect Renfrew County and Limestone boards on Wednesday, February 12.

The OCDSB also currently has a professional development day scheduled to happen on Friday, February 14, meaning students would not be in class.

OCDSB says the one-day strikes will also impact grade 7 and 8 students attending Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden High Schools.

School transportation for elementary students will be cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

All secondary schools will be open on both days and students in grades 9-12 are expected to attend school.

The Extended Day Program will be open for those students who are currently registered in EDP on February 5 and February 6 for before and after care only. Care will not be available during regular school day hours. — OCDSB (@OCDSB) February 4, 2020

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the union and government were close to a deal last week when the province’s negotiators tabled new proposals at the last minute.

"Rather than keep kids in the classroom, which Education Minister (Stephen) Lecce says is his goal, this government is deliberately creating chaos in our public education system," said Hammond at a press conference on Tuesday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward "reasonable proposals" at the bargaining table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten.

"It is deeply disappointing parents are still seeing repeated escalation at the expense of our students to advance higher compensation, including more generous benefit plans," said Lecce in a statement.