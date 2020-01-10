NEWS -- It's out of the classroom and onto the picket lines for public high school teachers in Ottawa next Wednesday,

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will launch a one- day strike in more than a dozen shool boards through-out Ontario.

When the public high school teachers walked off the job for a day in early December, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board was also forced to cancel classes for all elementary schools in the system.

Here is a list of the school boards affected by the one day walk-out January 15th:

• Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

• District School Board Ontario North East

• Moose Factory Island District Area School Board

• James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board

• Rainbow District School Board

• Bluewater District School Board

• Upper Grand District School Board

• Wellington Catholic District School Board

• Durham District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

• Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

• Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

• Upper Canada District School Board

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières

• Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

• Provincial Schools Authority

The teachers union says the Ford Government hasn't moved on issues such as classroom size and requirements for new online courses.

“It’s time for the Ford government to come to the table with meaningful responses to our proposals so that we can work toward a deal that protects the quality of education in Ontario,” stated Harvey Bischof, President of the Ontario Secdondary School Teachers' Federation.

Teachers with English Catholic schools in Ontario are scheduled to start launch job action on Monday January 13th if a last minute deal isn't reached with the Ford Government.

That union represents 45 thousand teachers who will begin adminstrative job action as of Monday.



