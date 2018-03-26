

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Ministry of Labour has issued a stop work order at the Claridge Icon condominium development in Little Italy after a worker fell three metres from a platform last Friday.

The worker suffered a head injury.

The Ministry order issued to Bellai Brothers Construction calls for materials to be stacked to prevent tipping and for the employer to install a fall protection system.

Work on the site will not be permitted to resume until the Ministry of Labour is satisfied the orders were complied with.

This is the same construction site where 24-year-old Olivier Bruneau was killed in March 2016 after he was struck by a falling slab of ice.

The Claridge Icon is located at Carling and Preston Avenue at the gateway to Little Italy.

Once completed, the 45-storey Icon tower will be the tallest building in Ottawa.