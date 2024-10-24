OTTAWA
    • Stolen copper wire, utility trailer recovered in eastern Ontario: OPP

    A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday. (OPP/ handout) A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday. (OPP/ handout)
    A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday.

    Police say they received a report alleging a break and enter at a local business in North Grenville, where a total worth of $15,000 of copper wire and utility trailer were stolen.

    Officers were able to recover the stolen items in less than 24 hours after they executed a search warrant at a home in North Grenville. A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

    He has been charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000.

    He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

     

      

