OTTAWA -- A Stittsville woman is more than a million dollars richer after a lucky Encore win on her recent Lotto Max ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says Georgia Gabriel-John, 48, of Stittsville matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Nov. 20, 2020 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

Gabriel-John also won $2 on another one of her Encore selections, bringing her total winning to $1,000,002.

"I never miss adding Encore," Gabriel-John said in a press release from OLG. "At first, I thought it was a mistake but when I checked it again, I was so excited and overwhelmed!"

OLG says Gabriel-John plans to purchase real estate with her win and share the rest with her family.

"It is important to me to support food banks and my community church," she said.