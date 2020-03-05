OTTAWA -- Stephen Blais has officially vacated his seat as councillor of Cumberland Ward.

Blais won the provincial byelection for the Liberals in Orléans Feb. 27.

In a memo, City Clerk Rick O'Connor said Blais submitted his written resignation Thursday. He has resigned his seat in Cumberland Ward effective immediately.

City Council will decide at its March 25 meeting whether to appoint someone to the seat or hold a municipal byelection.

Staff are recommending a byelection be called.

While a byelection has not been officially called, at least two people have announced intentions to run to replace Blais.

Rumours are true - I will be running to replace Stephen Blais in #Cumberland (pending #ottcity by-election). Humbled by all the encouragement to throw my hat into the ring since moving to Navan. I heard you in 2018 & haven’t stopped listening! #Cat4Councillor #ottvote pic.twitter.com/FnAb98wosk — Catherine Kitts (@catherinekitts) March 4, 2020