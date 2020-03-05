Stephen Blais officially resigns as Cumberland Ward councillor
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 4:39PM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 4:44PM EST
OTTAWA -- Stephen Blais has officially vacated his seat as councillor of Cumberland Ward.
Blais won the provincial byelection for the Liberals in Orléans Feb. 27.
In a memo, City Clerk Rick O'Connor said Blais submitted his written resignation Thursday. He has resigned his seat in Cumberland Ward effective immediately.
City Council will decide at its March 25 meeting whether to appoint someone to the seat or hold a municipal byelection.
Staff are recommending a byelection be called.
While a byelection has not been officially called, at least two people have announced intentions to run to replace Blais.