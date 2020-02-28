A municipal byelection to fill Stephen Blais seat in Cumberland ward would cost Ottawa taxpayers approximately $375,000.

Blais was elected the new Member of Provincial Parliament in the riding of Orléans Thursday night.

When Blais resigns his Council seat, Council will be required to declare the Office “Vacant” at its next meeting following the resignation.

In a memo to Councillors, City Clerk Rick O’Connor says Council has two options to fill the vacant seat on Council:

Appointing a person who has consented to accept the Office if appointed

Holding a byelection to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Municipal Election Act

According to the memo, O’Connor says considering that the vacancy in Ward 19 comes less than two years into the four-year term of Council, staff recommend that a byelection be held to fill the seat.

O’Connor writes “while a byelection is more expensive and will take slightly longer to complete than appointing a new Councillor to fill the vacancy, it would provide residents with an opportunity to have direct input in selecting the person who will serve as their elected representative.”

If the Cumberland ward seat is declared vacant by the next Council meeting on Mar. 25, staff will recommend calling a byelection for June 8.

The $375,000 cost of the byelection would be funded from the Tax Stabilization Reserve. O’Connor says the budget includes costs for compensation, printing ballots, renting vote tabulators, and expected overtime associated with meeting statutory deadlines.

A full report will be presented to Council on Mar. 25.