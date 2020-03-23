OTTAWA -- Ottawa's mayor is issuing a fresh warning to heed public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he thinks some people are not taking it seriously enough.

“I don’t think a lot of people are understanding how severe the situation is,” Watson told CTV Morning Live’s Leslie Roberts on Monday. “When we say self-isolate, it doesn’t mean go and have a group gathering out at the neighbourhood park.

“You’ve got to stay away from people because that’s how the disease and the virus is transmitted.”

Watson’s comments come after Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches estimated there are now 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, based on modelling data.

Watson said that’s a reminder of why we should be self-isolating. The mayor said he was staying home on Monday and doing conference calls all day.

“I’m not adding to the problem that’s out there,” he said. “If you don’t have to go out for something urgent … don’t do it.”

In some other cities, such as Quebec City, police are fining people who gather in large groups. Watson said although that’s an option available to Ottawa Police, at this point it’s not happening.

“I think we have to for the next little while, at least, continue to use the carrot and not the stick,” he said.

Watson added that he thinks most people are following protocol and staying a safe distance away from each other, but there is some isolated behaviour to the contrary.

City council meets on Wednesday, a meeting for which Watson says many councillors will attend by phone for the first time in history.

Along with following provincial rules on avoiding large gatherings, “It also sends a signal that we’re serious,” Watson said.

“We have to get the public on board not to allow their kids to go and hang out at the playground on the play equipment,” he added. “My house backs onto a city park and I saw a whole bunch of kids playing together, which is nice to see, but the wrong thing to see.”