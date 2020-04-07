OTTAWA -- A popular summer camp in Low, Quebec will be quiet this summer for the first time in nearly 50 years.

In a statement, St. Brigid’s Summer Camp announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has “made the difficult decision to close for the 2020 season.”

“We know this is disappointing for many campers parents, staff and camp alumni; however we feel it is in everyone’s best interest.”

St. Brigid’s Summer Camp is located on Lake Manitou, near Low, Quebec.

It was founded in 1972 with the aim of providing a true camping experience to underprivileged children and youth. It’s now a registered charity that continues to offer a quality summer camp experience to children and youth of all backgrounds.

St. Brigid’s Summer Camp offers three camp sessions for boys in the month of July and four camp sessions for girls in the month of August. There’s also a two-week Leader-In-Training program for boys and girls who have completed Grade 9 or 10.

St. Brigid’s summer Camp says with planning and funding for the summer dependent on the next few months, the decision to cancel the summer camp this year could not wait.

“While this is unfortunate, we believe this is an opportunity for the camp to get some behind-the-scenes work done and come back in 2021.”