

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Firefighters responded to a small fire at a restaurant in the 4100 block of Strandherd Drive late Thursday night.

They say they got the call at just before 11:00 p.m. from an alarm company, alerting them to a fire alarm going off in the restaurant.

Firew crews found alarms sounding and smoke near the kitchen when they arrived. They determined a sprinkler had put out the fire, which started in an appliance motor.

The owners arrived on the scene shortly after firefighers. There's been no word yet on the cost of the damages.

No injuries were reported.