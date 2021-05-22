TINCAP, ONT. -- A tree sale to benefit the Mac Johnson Wildlife Area began on Saturday in Tincap, with dozens of native species to spruce up your back yard.

Hosted by the Friends of Mac Johnson group, chair Judy Saunders said people were lined up before 9 a.m. to get a treet.

"The response has been excellent," Saunders said. "People are incredibly patient. We've sold about 15 memberships to the friends and it's going great."

The tree sale would usually happen around Mother's Day, but it was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Organizers have stretched it out over six days this year to aid with COVID-19 protocols.

The Friends of Mac Johnson are also celebrating their 25th year in 2021. All proceeds from the tree sales go right back into the conservation area, helping two projects already underway.

"One is to rebuild a native wildflower garden that will attract birds, bees and butterflies," said Saunders. "And we will be adding about three lookout areas around our back pond along the trails to allow people to get a better view of the pond and the magnificent trumpeter swans that call it their home.

"One of the areas we're trying to figure out a solution with is our boardwalk, because we have beautiful beavers in there that like to call the boardwalk their home too," Saunders added.

Nursery volunteer and Friends member Stefan Foerster said there are many native species from which to choose.

"We're all we're focused on native species of trees and shrubs, so there's a long list," Foerster said. "Everything from four kinds of different maples, we have oak trees, shrubs, nannyberry, serviceberry, red osier dogwood, the list goes on. I think there's about 30 different species in the nursery right now."

Planting native species has its benefits.

"It's very important because non-native species occupy the habitat that native species would ordinarily take," Foerster said. "For instance, the Norway maple or the king crimson maple, they're beautiful looking trees, but they don't support the environment or the ecosystem as native species do.

"A lot of the people who are here today are from the city, so they've got their back yard and they want to plant one or two trees or shrubs, a berry shrub, to support wildlife and wildlife habitat."

Trees average around $30.

Families that came out on Saturday were excited to get home and plant their new greenery.

"I love it because it's native trees," said the Noel family from Prescott. "It's a great thing to have in our back yard and we've got a nice, big meadow right now and it's nice to plant and see them grow up. They will grow up nice and big with the kids."

Michael Dingman purchased a wheelbarrow fill of new trees, including a couple of staghorn sumacs and two white birches.

"Thank God there was someone here to give me advice because I wouldn't know," Dingman said with a laugh about advice like planting new trees at night and not during the heat of the day.

"I heard this was a good place to come because they have people here to help you and good prices and they can recommend the proper plants for you."

Memberships to the Friends of Mac Johnson were also for sale for $25.

"Today we're offering 10 per cent off on the tree purchases, plus a free vegetable or lovely wildflower plant for free. Otherwise, the membership allows you to help volunteer for various activities here," Saunders said. "That includes the tree nursery, very popular for volunteering our events. We always need people to help with canteen and children's activities and trail maintenance and other construction."

"I think in the whole it may be just a drop in the bucket, but every little bit helps," Added Foerster. "And from our modest start here, hopefully we can build into something a little bit bigger and people will again place the emphasis on native species."

The sale runs every Wednesday and Saturday until June 9.

More information can be found on the conservation area's website.