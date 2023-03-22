Spring Fling Quinoa Bowl

Quick, healthy and completely customizable, this quinoa bowl is a delicious vegetarian option. With crunchy flavours and a tangy Asian-inspired dressing, this one-bowl delight offers a tasty protein boost. Plus, leftovers are delicious the next day!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: 2 to 3 servings

Ingredients

½ cup (125 mL) quinoa

1 cup (250 mL) water

¼ tsp (1 mL) salt

3 tbsp (45 mL) peanut butter

3 tbsp (45 mL) sweet Thai chili sauce

2 tbsp (30 mL) lime juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) ginger, finely grated

2 tsp (10 mL) sesame oil

4 mini Shanghai bok choy

6 asparagus, thin

1 tbsp (15 mL) peanut or vegetable oil

⅓ cup (75 mL) frozen shelled edamame, thawed

⅓ cup (75 mL) carrots, coarsely grated

1 large radish, coarsely grated (optional)

¼ cup (60 mL) sprouts, your favourite variety

2 tbsp (30 mL) peanuts, coarsely chopped

Directions

In a strainer, rinse quinoa under running water. Drain well. Place in a medium saucepan with water and salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer about 15 minutes until water is absorbed. Remove from heat then fluff with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir peanut butter with chili sauce, lime juice, soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil. Trim ends from bok choy, then slice each lengthwise into 4 pieces. Snap tough ends from asparagus, then slice asparagus diagonally into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces.

Heat peanut or vegetable oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bok choy, asparagus and edamame. Stir-fry for about 3 minutes or just until tender, adding a couple of tablespoons (30 mL) water if vegetables begin to stick. Add about ⅔ of the peanut butter sauce and stir-fry for about 1 minute, or until hot.

Divide quinoa into 2 or 3 bowls. Top with bok choy mixture, then sprinkle with carrots, radishes and sprouts. Drizzle with remaining peanut sauce and sprinkle with peanuts.