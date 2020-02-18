OTTAWA -- Ottawa police hit the brakes on almost 10,000 speeders last year.

Newly released statistics show speeding was the top driving infraction by motorists on Ottawa roads in 2019.

“Drivers aren’t aware of just how dangerous speeding can be,” says Sgt. Rob Cairns of the Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit.

The top four driving infractions in 2019 were speeding, distracted driving, stop sign infractions and red light running.

Police say the list of the top four driving infractions is a reminder to slow down and put safety first when they commute across the capital.

Here’s a look at the top four driving infractions (courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)