Speeding the top infraction on Ottawa roads in 2019: Police
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:43AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police hit the brakes on almost 10,000 speeders last year.
Newly released statistics show speeding was the top driving infraction by motorists on Ottawa roads in 2019.
“Drivers aren’t aware of just how dangerous speeding can be,” says Sgt. Rob Cairns of the Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit.
The top four driving infractions in 2019 were speeding, distracted driving, stop sign infractions and red light running.
Police say the list of the top four driving infractions is a reminder to slow down and put safety first when they commute across the capital.
Here’s a look at the top four driving infractions (courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
- Speeding took the top spot with almost 10,000 tickets handed out to motorists in 2019. Police say even 10 kilometres over the speed limit can mean the difference between surviving and not for all parties involved
- Stop sign infractions resulted in close to 4,000 tickets to road users in 2019. Ottawa Police remind motorists that properly stopping for three seconds gives you time to see everyone approaching the intersection and proceed when it is safe to do so.
- Distracted Driving (cellphones and other hand-held devices). Officers wrote just under 2,600 tickets last year. Sgt. Cairns says “both are thinking tasks. Your brain can’t do two things at once, which means if you’re texting you aren’t focused on safe commuting.”
- Red light running accounted for over 1,400 tickets in 2019. Police note the $380 fine for red light running is the same for running a yellow light.