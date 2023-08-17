Special Needs Day kicks off the Capital Fair

The start of the Capital Fair is a sign that summer is winding down, and on Thursday children with special needs had a chance to have fun on their own day.

The Capital Fair starts Friday at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. A day before it opens to the public, Thursday was Special Needs Day.

According to Capital Fair, for over 16 years Hydro Ottawa, the World’s Finest Shows midway and the fair have partnered to provide children with developmental and/or physical disabilities a private free day at the fair.

"It gives the opportunity to allow 1,500 special needs children and their families a day at the fair, undistracted by big crowds. It’s just them, it’s their day - it’s their special day," Mark Lamoureux, Capital Fair President, said.

"It means a lot to me personally, means a lot to our fair board."

From bumper cars to the Ferris Wheel, children had a day of fun.

"It means a lot, also being one myself it means a lot to know that people will help autistic kids still have a nice time, because sometimes they don’t," Kendriek Bisson told CTV News Ottawa shortly before going on the bumper cars.

"He’s able to just partake and see other children like him, and then nobody is judgmental, everybody is accepting and everybody is just accommodating. So they don’t feel out of place," mother Elizabeth Bisson said.

The Wong family says it is their third year attending.

"I think it’s really nice to give families with special needs children or other family members an opportunity to be out and just enjoy themselves," Sandra Wong said.

Children received assistance from ride operators and Ottawa Fire Services members.

"We’re just out helping, making sure that they’re getting on safely and putting smiles on their faces," Chief Paul Hutt says.

The Special Needs Day occurs on the Thursday before the fair each year.

The Capital Fair runs from Friday until August 27.