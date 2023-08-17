Special Needs Day kicks off the Capital Fair
The start of the Capital Fair is a sign that summer is winding down, and on Thursday children with special needs had a chance to have fun on their own day.
The Capital Fair starts Friday at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. A day before it opens to the public, Thursday was Special Needs Day.
According to Capital Fair, for over 16 years Hydro Ottawa, the World’s Finest Shows midway and the fair have partnered to provide children with developmental and/or physical disabilities a private free day at the fair.
"It gives the opportunity to allow 1,500 special needs children and their families a day at the fair, undistracted by big crowds. It’s just them, it’s their day - it’s their special day," Mark Lamoureux, Capital Fair President, said.
"It means a lot to me personally, means a lot to our fair board."
From bumper cars to the Ferris Wheel, children had a day of fun.
"It means a lot, also being one myself it means a lot to know that people will help autistic kids still have a nice time, because sometimes they don’t," Kendriek Bisson told CTV News Ottawa shortly before going on the bumper cars.
"He’s able to just partake and see other children like him, and then nobody is judgmental, everybody is accepting and everybody is just accommodating. So they don’t feel out of place," mother Elizabeth Bisson said.
The Wong family says it is their third year attending.
"I think it’s really nice to give families with special needs children or other family members an opportunity to be out and just enjoy themselves," Sandra Wong said.
Children received assistance from ride operators and Ottawa Fire Services members.
"We’re just out helping, making sure that they’re getting on safely and putting smiles on their faces," Chief Paul Hutt says.
The Special Needs Day occurs on the Thursday before the fair each year.
The Capital Fair runs from Friday until August 27.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
Toronto
-
Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
TTC's review into Scarborough RT derailment taking longer than expected
The review into the Scarborough RT derailment is taking longer than expected.
-
Ontario university graduate shocked to buy car with rolled back odometer
An Ontario woman who recently graduated from medical school says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Divers find object resembling downed seaplane tail in St. Lawrence River
Part of the seaplane that sank in the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City may have been found, as the search for the two occupants continues.
-
Quebec byelection in Jean-Talon will be called 'in due course,' says Legault
Premier Francois Legault leaves it a mystery when the byelection will be called in Jean-Talon, a potentially hotly contested Quebec City riding. However, a date is circulating for the call: around Aug. 24.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
New murals pop up in Sudbury ahead of weekend festival
Five muralists from across North America are in Greater Sudbury painting new murals ahead of the upcoming Up Here Festival.
London
-
Large police presence in northeast London, Ont.
Police gathered in the area of Pennyroyal Street and Blackwell Boulevard, with a focus on a Pennyroyal Street home.
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London police have one person in custody and are searching for another after a shooting on Richmond Row.
-
‘Active incident’: Gas line ruptured following collision
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
PCs pledge parental education rights; NDP to bolster police in crime approach
On the campaign trail, the Progressive Conservatives have released a plan it says would give parents more rights over their child's education, and the Manitoba NDP is promising to take a tough approach to crime.
-
Doctors Manitoba releases vision to fix province’s health-care system
The organization that advocates for physicians in Manitoba has shared its vision to fix health care in the province, and is hoping parties will pay attention to it as the election looms.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
City of Brantford charges rubber factory $666k following fire
The City of Brantford is charging North West Rubber Ltd. $666,468 following a massive fire in 2022.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Soaring prices drive surge in Saskatoon food bank use, community kitchen need
With rising rent, inflation and the cost of groceries, more people in Saskatoon are turning to local food banks and community kitchens.
-
Driver injured after crashing into barrier wall: Saskatoon police
One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a sound barrier on Circle Drive.
Edmonton
-
Cause of death of baby girl in Edmonton undetermined after autopsy, police continue to investigate
The cause and manner of death of a baby girl in Edmonton is inconclusive, an autopsy performed on Wednesday found.
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Have you seen these gems? RCMP appeal for information about stolen fire opals
A family in the Okanagan whose home was broken into months ago is hoping a public appeal will result in the return of a collection of rare gemstones.
Regina
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Declaring a state of emergency on houselessness doesn't 'give us a new pot of money,' Regina city manager says
Regina city council will have to wait until September to debate a motion calling for a state of emergency declaration in response to rising levels of houselessness.