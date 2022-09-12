Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy

As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.

“I think it’s time to celebrate. Celebrate her life, but I think at the same time we need to look at the future,” Parmod Chhabra, the President of the Ottawa Chapter of the India-Canada Association said.

Like many other Indo-Canadians, Chhabra and his wife Sheela have both heard stories of the impact of British colonialism in India, including the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 that displaced his family and thousands of others.

“We have that colonial history that follows us,” Chhabra continued. “My mom and her family had to live in a refugee camp for the longest period before they settled [in India]. Those stories are still there; we are, in a way, conflicted.”

While millions across the globe celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary reign as monarch, some in Canada see it very differently.

“For a lot of Indigenous people, they don’t see this person as their head of state, as sovereign over them, or at least, the embodied figurehead; so, they might say that this is a little bit exaggerated,” said Veldon Coburn, an associate professor with the University of Ottawa’s Institute of Indigenous Studies and Research.

Diversity and inclusion experts say the discourse around the Queen’s death, like many historical figures, lacks nuance.

“Too often, when we tell stories when a life ends, we tell stories of heroes and villains, of people who were good and bad, and we need to tell the human stories in all of their complexity,” Sarah Saska, CEO and co-founder of Feminuity, said.

Reflections around the monarchy aren’t just limited to people. Now, former British colonies are reflecting on the role of the head of state.

Antigua and Barbuda is set to vote on becoming a republic, and politicians in Australia have floated the idea as well; however, the Prime Minister has stated that is not a priority for his government.

Others are simply hoping for a more modern monarchy.

“I think [King Charles III] has a big opportunity that he can take advantage of and he can make a lot of people feel connected to monarchy again,” Chhabra said.