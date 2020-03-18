OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s top doctor suggests social distancing practices, school closures and other measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will need to remain in place for “three-weeks plus.”

There are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Thirteen of the patients are in self-isolation, while one person has been hospitalized.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says that social distancing by everyone is imperative to limit the transmission in the community, to protect vulnerable populations and outbreaks in institutions.

Dr. Etches was asked during CTV News at Six with Graham Richardson if social-distancing and other measures put in place by all levels of government will be enough to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We can take a look at where other countries have implemented similar measures and it does seem to make a difference. It seems to slow down the increase in the number of cases, and that’s what we’re aiming for,” said Dr. Etches.

“We’re asking everyone to stay home, to stay safe, and to protect those others who are more vulnerable. That staying home decreases the number of cases and then makes it possible for our health care system to cope.”

The Ontario Government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres and all theatres and cinemas. All bars and restaurants were ordered to close, except to provide takeout food and delivery.

Ontario has also ordered all publicly funded schools to remain closed until April 5.

When asked how long the social-distancing measures and other restrictions would need to be in place, Dr. Etches told CTV News at Six “three weeks plus.”

“I think that we need to take a look at that initial date for the school closures as a period that was initially decided upon and something that needs to be reviewed, and possibly extended."

In a memo to Ottawa residents Wednesday afternoon, Etches said “social distancing is important for everyone at this time, but especially important for our older adult community (55+). Do not gather in groups of 10 or more. Practice social distancing.”