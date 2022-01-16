Ottawa residents woke up to a winter wonderland as a major winter storm hit the capital, closing schools, vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing sites, cancelling garbage and recycling collection and disrupting air and vehicle travel.

The Ottawa Airport had officially seen 38 cm by 11 a.m., eclipsing the record snowfall for Jan. 17 of 11.7 cm, set in 1972.

"We haven't seen anything (like this) this year. In the worst-case scenario, we could probably get as much snow today as you've had all winter so far," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips on CTV Morning Live.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Ottawa, after earlier issuing a winter storm warning. The weather agency is calling for 25 to 40 cm of snow. Some areas could see up to 50 cm of snow.

Heavy snow and strong winds are resulting in "widespread near-zero visibiltiies," the blizzard warning said. The worst conditions are expected until 12 p.m.

Phillips says the major challenge with this storm is the fact we will see 5 to 8 cm of snow an hour through the morning, with winds reducing visibility.

"The winds are going to be gusting 40, even higher than that, kilometres an hour and that's going to blow the snow or drift it. You won't know at times whether it's snowing or just blowing snow," said Phillips.

"The rate of snow, I think that's what's really impressed me. So it's going to accumulate very fast, hard to get rid of it. And with those strong winds, I mean you could be shovelling it two or three times before it starts to settle down."

The city has warned snowplows won't begin clearing residential streets until at least 7 p.m. Monday, and it could take two days to clear all residential streets.

"Every street can't be plowed first," Mayor Jim Watson told CTV Morning Live on Monday. "People will tweet me all day saying my street isn't plowed. Unfortunately, we have to prioritize."

Ottawa police told Newstalk 580 CFRA that they had responded to 24 collisions between 5 and 11 a.m., including one involving two OC Transpo buses.

The OPP closed a stretch of Highway 7 between because of poor visibility and road conditions. Several vehicles had ended up in the ditch, police said on Twitter.

At least one fatal crash has been reported in eastern Ontario.

The city of Ottawa has issued a 24-hour parking ban, from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics are closed, and the city has cancelled garbage, recycling and green bin recycling collection for the day. COVID-19 testing sites are closing early due to the storm.

The Ray Friel COVID-19 Testing Centre closed early at 11:30 am.

The Moodie COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre will close early at 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena will close early at 3 p.m.

The CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena will close early at 3 p.m.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb and the North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre have temporarily closed today.

"It's a quick hitter," Phillips said, noting the snow will be heavy in the morning and end by 9 p.m. "Later tonight, it will be a memory and we'll just be cleaning it over the next day or two."

Phillips says the last significant snowfall in Ottawa was in 2016, when 50 cm of snow fell.

The Environment Canada senior climatologist says the reason for the 20 to 40 cm of snow forecasted is because "any kind of wiggle or wobble" with the system will create different conditions.

"Maybe it will come a little further west and we'll see the 40 (cm), so that's why there's a huge range," said Phillips. "It has its own personality and character, and as it comes through our area it's not going to follow, necessarily, a straight line."

Ottawa had only received 5 cm of snow in January, after 38.6 cm of snow in December.

Winter storm warnings are in effect across the region, including Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, and Prescott-Russell, as well as Lanark County, Petawawa, Arnprior, Pembroke, and Calabogie. A winter storm warning is also in effect for Gatineau and parts of Quebec such as Maniwaki, Wakefield, and toward Montreal.

Environment Canada says some areas could see 4 to 6 cm or 5 to 8 cm of snow an hour this morning as the system moves through.

OTTAWA AIRPORT

As of 9 a.m., 18 departures had been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport.

Several flights were also delayed.

The Ottawa International Airport and Air Canada have advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Environment Canada says snow will be at times heavy today. Amount 20 to 30 cm. High -4C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 12 this afternoon.

Periods of snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -16C.

Clearing on Tuesday. Temperature steady near -16C.

More snow is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high of -2C.