One person is dead after a crash involving a car and two tractor-trailers on Highway 417 southeast of Ottawa Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound highway in North Glengarry, Ont. between Highland Road and County Road 23, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The eastbound highway is closed between Highland Road and County Road 23 for the police investigation.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of their next-of-kin.