Smoky air blankets Ottawa and Hard Rock Casino breaks ground on new project: Top 5 stories this week
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for several days, the Hard Rock Casino breaks ground on its new Ottawa hotel and casino and a small bear is safely caged in Kanata.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Wildfire smoke makes Ottawa's air among the worst in the world Wednesday
The city of Ottawa had some of the worst air in the world this week as smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec blanketed the capital.
The smoky haze and poor air quality prompted the city of Ottawa to cancel outdoor activities, schools to keep students indoors during recess, the Ottawa Redblacks to move practice indoors and people to wear masks.
"You were like a tailpipe of all that smoke," Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips said of the smoke and haze from wildfires. "It was just emptying into the Ottawa Valley."
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the air quality in Ottawa was a 10+ "very high risk."
Phillips says the air should clear on Monday, as the winds shift and rain is in the forecast.
Phillips says smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec this week may be a preview of smoky skies through the summer.
"(Wildfires) tend to be July-August, not May and June and so my sense is that, get used to it. I think this will be the headline across the country this year, 'More smoky skies.' That's not a forecast because all we know is the conditions of weather from a temperature and precipitation point of view are going to be we're going to be vulnerable," Phillips said.
"My sense is we should be concerned about fires for a while."
Smoke from wildfires hangs over Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Centennial Lake fire now 'under control' as evacuation order is lifted
A forest fire that broke out last Sunday on the shores of Centennial Lake forced the evacuation of seasonal residences in the area west of Calabogie, Ont.
The fire charred approximately 43 hectares of land before it was declared under control on Friday.
The affected areas were Black Mountain Estates, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Rd (behind Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park), Snider’s Tent and Trailer Park (271 Airds Lake Rd).
Local firefighters were assisted by crews from across eastern Ontario and firefighters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Larry Sachan lives on Black Mountain Road and said firefighters came to his home to say an evacuation was taking place.
"When it is your home there's that little bit more, you know what I mean, because it's all your personals, it's your whole life in one place," he says. "It's just hard to stay away when you just want to check, just to see."
There is no word on the cause of the fire. The evacuation order for residences was lifted on Friday afternoon.
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Five people were arrested when transgender rights supporters held a rally against a B.C. man who was protesting what he calls "gender ideology" near three Ottawa schools.
Ottawa police stepped in several times to form a line to separate the protesters and counter-protesters on Broadview Avenue Friday morning.
Chris Elston organized the rally dubbed "Education over Indoctrination", protesting against puberty blockers for children who identify as transgender and what he calls "gender ideology" – the idea that children can be born into the wrong body.
Word of Elston's planned protest prompted Community Solidarity Ottawa, Horizon Ottawa, community groups, parents and residents to organize a counter-protest, saying it would "drown out hate."
Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden said he was punched during the protest.
Ottawa police said the investigation into the protest continues.
"As with any event, officers have gathered evidence and will follow up on any criminal incidents, including Hate Crimes."
Chris Elston, centre, also called "Billboard Chris" carries a billboard surrounded by supporters during a protest against Pride in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
After years of delays, ground breaks on the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa
It was the opening act for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa, as guitar-shaped shovels broke ground on the new rebranded casino at Rideau-Carleton Raceway.
Construction officially started this week on the new casino, after years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hard Rock, the $350-million construction project is expected to create nearly 1,900 direct and indirect construction and ongoing employment opportunities in the city of Ottawa.
The facility, scheduled to open in 2025, will feature a 150-room hotel, including 22 suites; the 1,800-seat "Hard Rock Live" theatre, with standing room for 2,200; and an expanded casino, with 1,500 slot machines, 40 live-action table games, a sportsbook, high-limit gaming and a baccarat room.
Bear spotted in Kanata neighbourhood 'safely placed in a cage', police say
Conservation officers were able to coax a small bear into a cage for relocation this week.
Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent in Kanata, at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.
The bear was spotted wandering through backyards in the neighbourhood.
National Capital Commission conservation officers set up a cage, while police and officers used water to coax the bear cub down a pathway and into the cage.
Video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the small bear walking along a fence, with an animal cage set up near the street. The bear walked into the cage, and conservation officers were able to close the doors and secure the bear inside.
The bear was relocated to an area outside the national capital region.
BREAKING | A fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says in speech to Ukraine's parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech to Ukraine's parliament, where he called the war-torn country's fight against Russia's invasion a battle 'for the future of us all.' This comes after Trudeau announced Canada will be spending $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for findings to act, says unmarked graves interlocutor
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Atlantic
-
N.S. woman fined nearly $29,000 for outdoor fire as massive Shelburne wildfire burns
Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.
-
IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
Toronto
-
Search continues for 3 suspects in violent Toronto mosque attack caught on video
Toronto police have released images of a vehicle used by three suspects to flee the scene of a violent attack outside of a Scarborough mosque last month.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
-
Someone in Ontario has an email telling them they've won $22M in a Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario will wake up to an email informing them they're $22 million richer.
Montreal
-
Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight as rain expected Monday: public security minister
The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec's wildfire fight in northern and western parts of the province, with rain forecast for Monday but warmer, humid temperatures expected until then.
-
Once 'forgotten,' Oujé-Bougoumou Cree watch nervously as wildfire threatens community
Three of the province's nine Cree communities are threatened by wildfires, including Waswanipi and Mistissini. But only Oujé-Bougoumou, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal, has been evacuated completely.
-
Mohawk council divisions may complicate toxic dump cleanup in Kanesatake, Que.
There is a divide at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake that seems bound to complicate the process of cleaning up a toxic dump that has the potential to hurt the wider environment north of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, one new fire reported Saturday
There is one new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region as of Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.
-
London
-
London tow truck operator receives licence suspension for excessive speeding
A local tow truck operator’s business licence has been suspended after one of their drivers was charged with stunt driving while on the job.
-
Drug trafficking trial puts senior couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Hot first quarter spurs Blue Bombers to 42-31 win over Tiger-Cats
WINNIPEG -- Zach Collaros was glad Blue Bombers fans were able to cheer just as much at the end of the game as they did early on in Winnipeg's 42-31 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
-
'If it walks like a PC attack ad': Out-of-province group attacks Manitoba NDP leader in advertising campaign
An ad campaign from an out-of-province group is fanning the political flames in Manitoba.
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
Kitchener
-
Hwy. 401 westbound reopens outside Cambridge, Ont. following crash
Police have reopened a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle resulted in a closure closure.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
Calgary
-
Investigators on scene of early-morning fire in vacant Bowness building
Police and fire crews are investigating after a structure fire at a vacant building in Bowness early Saturday morning.
-
Surge ride fourth-quarter heroics by Stef Smith to topple Ottawa
Stef Smith got hot in the fourth quarter, leading the Calgary Surge to an 86-79 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks in CEBL action Friday at WinSport.
-
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
Saskatoon residents raise concerns over pedestrian tunnel
A tunnel connecting Saskatoon's Fairhaven community to the Meadowgreen neighbourhood is raising concerns.
-
Saskatoon Ex parade cancelled but it's not clear why
An iconic Saskatoon parade isn’t going ahead this year and there are conflicting reasons about the reason why.
Edmonton
-
'Situation has escalated': Edson residents ordered to evacuate because of wildfire
For the second time in about a month, residents of Edson were told to leave town Friday night because of a wildfire.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Beloved B.C.-based Asian grocery chain announces first U.S. location
Residents of Washington state will soon be able to experience a B.C. favourite without crossing the border.
-
How a Facebook comment about fish and chips led to an ethics complaint against an elected official in B.C.
The Moby Dick restaurant has been serving up its famous fish and chips on the White Rock promenade since it was founded by the Mueller family in 1975. But one local city councillor clearly isn’t a fan.
-
Driver plows through entrance of West Vancouver Whole Foods
Authorities in West Vancouver say it's lucky more people were not harmed when a driver crashed his car through the entrance of a Whole Foods Friday, coming to a stop in the busy produce section.
Regina
-
Transplant may not be possible for Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok
A young Saskatchewan girl that stole the hearts of the province, and millions online, is back in hospital.
-
13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.
A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.
-
