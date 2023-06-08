Bear spotted in Kanata neighbourhood 'safely placed in a cage', police say

A bear spotted roaming around in Kanata will be relocated after being safely caged by conservation officers, Ottawa police say.

Police received a call about a bear sighting in the 500 block of Woodchase Street, near Breckenridge Crescent, at approximately 9 a.m.

Police advised Ottawa Bylaw and the National Capital Commission about the bear, and NCC conservation officers attended the scene.

"The bear has been safely placed in a cage," police said.

Video sent to CTV Ottawa shows a bear in a fenced backyard. The small bear walked into a cage, where officers were able to close the doors and secure the bear inside.

"I can't believe it," said someone after the bear was secured.

Last month, a black bear spotted in the west end was tranquilized by NCC officers and relocated.

Doorbell camera video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the bear wandering around Briargreen.

In April, Ottawa police shot and killed a bear in Kanata that had been wandering into backyards and eating birdseed from feeders.