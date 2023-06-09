Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools

Hundreds of trans-friendly counter-protesters gathered near two schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."

Ottawa Police closed Broadview Avenue, between Carling and Tillbury Avenues, due to the protest by Chris Elston, and the counter-protest organized by Community Solidarity Ottawa, Horizon Ottawa and other community groups and residents.

One person was arrested during the demonstration.

Elston, known as Billboard Chris, organized the rally in Ottawa's west end called "Education over Indoctrination." He was joined by dozens of supporters, including student activist Josh Alexander, who organized a protest in the fall over the use of the gendered washrooms at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew.

Elston is protesting against puberty blockers for children who identify as transgender and what he calls "gender ideology" – the idea that children can be born into the wrong body. Elston doesn't believe gender identity should be taught in schools.

Chris Elston, centre, also called "Billboard Chris" carries a billboard surrounded by supporters during a protest against Pride in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

To counter the protest, community groups, parents and students rallied on Broadview Avenue to speak against hate, transphobia and fascism.

"We are planning a joyous celebration of the queer and trans community that will impede the transphobic fascists from reaching our schools," the community groups said in a statement.

People held signs saying "Pride Not Prejudice" and "Hate does not belong here."

"We're here to protect trans kids. They're trying to take away their autonomy, trying to take away their lives, their happiness and there's power in numbers and we need to be here and we need to protect these kids and let them live as who they are," Yannick Layton said.

At one point, police officers stood between the supporters of Billboard Chris and the counter-protesters on Broadview Avenue.

Police separate protesters from counter protesters during a protest against Pride in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board asked protesters and counter-protesters to move their protests away from schools, saying, "Schools are for learning and should not be targeted for political protests."

The board didn't name Elston in its statement, only saying an individual was planning to lead a demonstration near two schools.

"This individual, as well as others associated with the demonstration, have a history of aligning with and promoting inflammatory, transphobic, and hateful content against members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

The public school board adds it "actively supports our legal and ethical responsibility to uphold the rights of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

Elston first made headlines in September 2020 when he paid for a billboard that read “I Heart JK Rowling” in support of the Harry Potter author’s views on gender identity.

Elston was greeted by counter-protesters when he held a protest on Broadview Avenue back in October 2021.