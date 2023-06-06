After years of delays, ground breaks on the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa
It's the opening act, with guitar-shaped shovels in the ground for the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa.
Construction has officially started on Ottawa's the rebranded casino after years of delays. On Tuesday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Rideau Carleton Casino, the site of the new facility.
"We're finally here," said Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas. "We're excited, we're breaking ground today, and it's a glorious day.
"We're a hospitality company, we are focused on food and beverage, restaurants, hotel, entertainment, nightlife and oh, by the way, we have some gaming too."
The future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa will be developed on the site of the Rideau Carleton Casino. (Hard Rock/supplied)
According to Hard Rock, the $350-million construction project is expected to create nearly 1,900 direct and indirect construction and ongoing employment opportunities in the city of Ottawa.
"We had members of our team for a couple of hours to talk to them about what's coming, what it's going to look like, and what it's going to mean for them. The excitement is definitely building," Rideau Carleton Casino general manager Helen MacMillan tells CTV News Ottawa.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the redevelopment will benefit the city.
"Overall, I would say it's huge for the city, and for the south end of the city in particular," he said. "It's big for economic development. Hard Rock is a very well established, successful international brand and the fact that they're choosing to invest in Ottawa is a really encouraging sign."
Since the gaming site was added in February 2000, the City of Ottawa has received approximately $6 million annually and over $93 million in total payments from OLG for hosting Rideau Carleton Casino. This amount is expected to rise once the expanded Hard Rock facility is operational, the company says.
WHAT WILL IT FEATURE?
The opening is planned for spring of 2025. The facility will feature a 150-room hotel, including 22 suites; the 1,800-seat "Hard Rock Live" theatre, with standing room for 2,200; and an expanded casino, with 1,500 slot machines, 40 live-action table games, a sportsbook, high-limit gaming and a baccarat room.
The future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa will be developed on the site of the Rideau Carleton Casino. (Hard Rock/supplied)
The tradition of horse racing at the site will also continue.
"We'll continue racing for sure," says MacMillan.
And if you enjoy a bit of sizzle with your rock, there will also be the "Council Oak Steakhouse," which is among more than 10 restaurants, bars and lounges, including the Hard Rock Cafe.
Hard Rock says memorabilia will be also be on display.
The existing Rideau Carleton Casino will remain open during construction of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Global News defends reporting in face of Han Dong lawsuit
Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment say in response to a lawsuit filed by Han Dong that their reporting about the Toronto MP was based on a detailed investigation involving multiple sources.
A killer rabbit, jousting bear and Robin Hood walk into a bar: Ancient manuscript reveals new details on medieval comedy
A rare manuscript detailing comedy shows and drinking songs from the 15th century revealed what medieval audiences found funny more than 500 years ago.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Atlantic
-
Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers
Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned
Steve Murphy makes the case for keeping Fox News on Maritime screens.
Toronto
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The air throughout the city of Toronto smelled of smoke on Tuesday and Canada's weather agency warns it could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
'It's conquering the mountain, and I think the mountain is us': 24 Ontario women set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Since August 2022, a group of 24 women has been training — rain, sleet or shine — for the trip of a lifetime.
Montreal
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
-
Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway
A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total
A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again, bringing the total to 10, after another survivor came forward.
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparently deliberate attack.
-
Special air quality statement in effect for Forest City
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and neighbouring counties as of Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020
The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.
-
'Something we need to prepare for': ECCC says warm summer expected in Winnipeg
The heat in the city of Winnipeg will moderate in the next few days, but Environment Canada says residents should expect a hot summer this year.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation explains departures of senior executives
Manitoba's Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation offered more details Tuesday on recent turmoil that has seen the departure of senior executives and a big jump in the cost of technology upgrades.
Kitchener
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Trustee brings school board to court over temporary suspension for alleged breach of conduct
A trustee with the Waterloo Region District School Board brought the board to court on Tuesday, arguing that a suspension handed to him in 2022 was unfair and unreasonable.
-
OPP turn to Six Nations residence in search for Amber Ellis
The search for Amber Ellis, a Hagersville woman reported missing in March 2021, is returning to the community where she was last seen.
Calgary
-
Man charged with arson in connection with Pearce Estate Park fire
After allegedly admitting to starting a fire in Pearce Estate Park in Calgary's southeast on Monday, a man now faces a charge of arson.
-
Survey finds high rate of workplace sexual harassment in Alberta, new online tool launched
A new survey finds that being sexually harassed at work can be a common and challenging occurrence, prompting one non-profit organization to create a new online resource for Alberta workers.
-
2 people critically injured in crash involving semi east of Calgary
Two people were sent to hospital after a crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Powerful Sask. storm winds rip barn off foundation, destroy grain bins
A farmer near the village of Goodsoil says wind storms that tore through northwestern Saskatchewan on Monday nearly sucked his father out of the house.
Edmonton
-
EPS constable, former peace officers charged after 2020 custody death
An Edmonton Police Service constable and two former peace officers have been charged after a man died in a cell in 2020.
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prepares for fire evacuations, displacements amid healthcare staffing crisis
The officials tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters in the province are bracing for widespread evacuations of B.C. communities amid tinder-dry conditions that are already prompting dire wildfire predictions.
-
Firefighters confiscate 88 propane tanks at Vanier Park encampment
A team of 16 firefighters and park rangers conducted what is being called a "tactical inspection" at the homeless camp in a wooded area of Vancouver's Vanier Park Tuesday.
-
Here's when and where campfire bans are coming into effect in B.C.
Campfire bans will come into effect Thursday for most of B.C. and remain in place until October, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Regina
-
Trial for man accused of brother's death resumes, appears in court by video
The trial for the man accused of his brother’s death resumed on Tuesday morning, with the accused appearing in court by video.
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
-
More than 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls ignored, auditors report reveals
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services had more than 60 per cent of the more than 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line go unanswered over a six-month period, the province’s auditor says in her 2023 report.