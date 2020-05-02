OTTAWA -- About 20 people rallied downtown on Saturday calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted.

The protesters gathered on Wellington Street near Parliament Hill to speak out against the measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are too restrictive.

The rally took place despite the province’s emergency orders that ban gatherings of more than five people. Violations carry a maximum $880 fine.

It mirrored a larger anti-lockdown protest at Queen’s Park in Toronto, where more than 100 people gathered for the second straight weekend.

Premier Doug Ford blasted those protesters on Saturday for flying the Canadian flag upside down.

Last week, he called the first group of protesters "a bunch of yahoos" and decried their actions as "irresponsible, reckless and selfish."

There have been anti-lockdown protests in several U.S. states including Michigan, when gun-toting protests attempted to storm the state capitol.

- With files from The Canadian Press