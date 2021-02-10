OTTAWA -- A small plane has crashed in a rural area near the Carp Airport.

Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a call for a possible crash at approximately 1 p.m.

“Emergency services are responding to reports of a small aircraft that possibly crash landed at the Carp Airport at approximately 1 p.m.,” said Ottawa police in a tweet.

No additional information available at this time. Please avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles.

Ottawa police Sgt. Amy Gagnon tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that a small plane went down in a rural area near the Carp Airport. Emergency personnel are trying to locate the plane in the area off of Thomas Argue Road.

Police could not say how many people were onboard the plane.

This is a developing story. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have the latest as it becomes available.