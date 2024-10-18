Halloween party for moms over 40 taking place in Ottawa Oct. 26

An Ottawa mother is putting together a Halloween party for women over 40 years old.

"My friends and I always wished there was a place for us to go dancing, kind of away from the bar scene," Diane Kaiser, founder of Dance Moms Ottawa, told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"A few things came together, and I just went for it. I made it happen."

The fourth anniversary of the party is going to take place on Oct. 26. From 8 p.m. till midnight at One Up Cocktail Pub, which is located on the second floor at 1 Beechwood Ave.

"It's a dress up party, but dressing up isn't mandatory," she added.

Moms who like to dance and have fun will be "rocking" the floor by 9 - 9:30 p.m.

The party is expected to wrap up by 11:30 p.m.

The event is expected to welcome 100 moms. More information about the event is available at https://dancemomsottawa.ca.