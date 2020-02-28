OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are urging motorists to drive with caution as plunging temperatures create slippery road conditions across the region.

River Road is closed between Earl Armstrong Road and Leitrim Road due to icy road conditions.

NEW: Footage of a crash scene in the area. #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/XJL3X7Gofn — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) February 28, 2020

Police tell CTV News Ottawa there were three collisions on that stretch of road between 6 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Also, several cars reportedly slid off the road and into a ditch.

Only minor injuries were reported.

River Road will remain closed until city crews can treat the road with salt.

Ottawa received 17 cm of snow and 3.5 mm of rain on Thursday. The cold temperatures that moved into the region have created slippery road conditions.