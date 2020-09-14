OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as the number of new lab-confirmed cases in Ontario surges above 300.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 30,000 tests were performed across the province in the past 24 hours.

Ontario is reporting 313 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 30,000 tests were completed. 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. 15 PHUs have no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 14, 2020

Toronto and Peel Region also saw a surge in cases.

The figure for Ottawa comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, and may differ slightly from numbers reported by Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m.

