Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast facts for Sept. 12, 2020
37 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Avoid using the term ‘COVID-19 cases:’ Ottawa Public Health
Positive COVID-19 test at De La Salle high school
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast facts for Sept. 11, 2020
12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
DavidsTea Rideau Centre employees test positive for COVID-19
Orléans Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19
Ottawa company developing COVID-19 spit test
One illness at cottage party led to 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases: Dr. Etches
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox