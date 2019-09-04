Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash
A 20-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash on Carling Ave. Tuesday night with a Civic Hospital shuttle bus.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:43AM EDT
A crash near Little Italy sent a motorcycle driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Carling Ave. and Champagne Ave. S around 7:20 p.m. The motorcycle and a Civic Hospital shuttle bus were involved in the crash.
The 20-year-old man driving the bike was transported in critical condition.
Part of Carling was closed as police investigated, but has since re-opened.