A crash near Little Italy sent a motorcycle driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Carling Ave. and Champagne Ave. S around 7:20 p.m. The motorcycle and a Civic Hospital shuttle bus were involved in the crash.

The 20-year-old man driving the bike was transported in critical condition.

Part of Carling was closed as police investigated, but has since re-opened.