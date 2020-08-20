OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the second employee to test positive for novel coronavirus in two days.

Since Aug. 9, ten OC Transpo employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including six operators.

In a memo to Council Thursday evening, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said, "(Thursday) afternoon, we received confirmation that an OC Transpo operator tested positive for COVID-19."

"The last day of work was Aug. 18. The employee has been self-isolating since that time."

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the key dates are Aug. 16-18.

OC Transpo says the employee did not work on Aug. 16.

Manconi says the employee operated a bus on Aug. 17 and Aug 18 on the following routes:

August 17, 2020

• Route 74: Tunney’s Station 3:19 pm to Riverview 3:58 pm

• Route 74: Riverview 4:02 pm to Tunney’s Station 4:37 pm

• Route 278: Tunney’s Station 4:41 pm to Earl Armstrong 5:34 pm

• Route 97: Airport 6:15pm to South Keys Station 6:21pm

• Route 97: Hurdman Station 7:25 pm to Airport 7:44 pm

• Route 97: Airport 7:47 pm to Hurdman Station 8:03 pm

• Route 97: Hurdman Station 8:13 pm to Airport 8:32 pm

• Route 97: Airport 20:34 pm to Hurdman Station 8:50 pm

• Route 97: Hurdman Station 8:58 pm to Airport 9:16 pm

• Route 97: Airport 9:18 pm to Hurdman Station 9:34 pm

• Route 10: Hurdman Station 9:37 pm to Lyon Station 10:15 pm

• Route 12: Parliament Station 10:37 pm to Blair Station 11:21 pm

August 18, 2020

• Route 2: South Keys Station 2:40 pm to Bayview Station 3:09 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 3:10 pm to South Keys Station 3:44 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 4:02 pm to Bayview Station 4:36 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 4:37 pm to South Keys Station 5:11 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 5:26 pm to Bayview Station 6:00 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 6:01 pm to South Keys Station 6:35 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 6:53 pm to Bayview Station 7:22 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 7:23 pm to South Keys Station 7:52 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 8:17 pm to Bayview Station 8:46 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 8:47 pm to South Keys Station 9:16 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 9:33 pm to Bayview Station 10:02 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 10:03 pm to South Keys Station 10:32 pm

• Route 2: South Keys Station 10:48 pm to Bayview Station 11:17 pm

• Route 2: Bayview Station 11:18 pm to South Keys Station 11:47 pm

On Wednesday night, Manconi informed council that an operator tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Aug. 13.

Six OC Transpo operators have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 9. Four employees with no contact with the public have also tested positive.