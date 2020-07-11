OTTAWA -- There are sixteen new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for a 15th straight day.

Ottawa Public Health says the spike in new cases reported on Saturday reflects cases from "more than a 24-hour period," following a "slight delay" with the data extraction of COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new cases in its daily update on Saturday afternoon. After reporting two new cases on Friday, there were 16 new cases on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,146 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health explained the reason for the large one-day spike in new cases.

"As you are aware, the daily figures are extracted from our database at 2 p.m. the day before. Please note there was a slight delay in the data extraction yesterday, and the increase in cases in (Saturday's) report reflect more than a 24-hour period."

One person is currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Recovering from COVID-19

A total of 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,831 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 52 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.