OTTAWA -- Six motorists were charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 401 in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry over a three day stretch this week, including one motorists stopped going 86 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

Ontario Provincial Police conducted a speed enforcement blitz over the Civic Holiday long-weekend, targeting excessive speeds on the highway.

Police say between Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 5 at 8:21 a.m., six motorists were charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 in South Dundas, South Stormont and South Glengarry.

A 22-year-old from New Brunswick was stopped going 186 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 on Wednesday, while a 44-year-old from Etobicoke was stopped travelling 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 on Sunday.

The six drivers had their vehicles impounded and licence permits seized for seven days.