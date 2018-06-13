

Zach McGibbon , Newstalk 580 CFRA





The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate, after a woman suffered a gunshot wound during a Lanark OPP call.

The SIU says, the OPP officers were conducting an investigation at a residence in Almonte when they were allegedly bitten by two dogs on the porch.

One of the officers fired her gun multiple times at one of the dogs; one of the bullets instead hit a 64-year-old woman.

She was seriously injured.

She and both officers were taken to hospital for their injuries. The dog died at the scene.

The SIU says it has nine officers assigned to the case, and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

They're also asking anyone who may have video evidence to upload it through their SIU website.