SIU investigating after OPP respond to domestic dispute
OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old Loyalist Township man is facing charges and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police responded to a domestic disturbance near Kingston.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home for a domestic dispute on County Road 4 in Loyalist Township at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the investigation found a vehicle struck a woman, resulting in minor injuries.
Officers conducted a search of the area and arrested a man just over two hours later.
The man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon-spousal and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Police say the accused was transported to hospital for treatment of an injury.
The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the incident.