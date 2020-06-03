OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old Loyalist Township man is facing charges and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police responded to a domestic disturbance near Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home for a domestic dispute on County Road 4 in Loyalist Township at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the investigation found a vehicle struck a woman, resulting in minor injuries.

Officers conducted a search of the area and arrested a man just over two hours later.

The man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon-spousal and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say the accused was transported to hospital for treatment of an injury.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the incident.