OTTAWA -- A broken watermain created a small sinkhole on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University during the morning commute.

Ottawa police tweeted officers were on the scene of an "infrastructure failure" on Bronson Avenue at Brewer Way at 9:30 a.m.

Photos on Twitter showed the wheels of a vehicle stuck in a sinkhole on Bronson Avenue.

City of Ottawa crews are on scene assessing the situation. Coun. Shawn Menard said on Twitter the repair will take place on Thursday.

Bronson is reduced to one lane northbound at Brewer Way.