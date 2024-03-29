Single-vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Cumberland Friday morning

One man is confirmed dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Friday morning in Cumberland, Ottawa Paramedics said.

Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they were called around 3:10 a.m. to the 2600 block of Brickland Drive.

Paramedics add the man was declared dead on scene.

"Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police," The Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.