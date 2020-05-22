OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s high schools are celebrating the Class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday night was supposed to be prom for students at St. Mother Theresa High School in Barrhaven, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to postpone proms and graduation ceremonies until the fall.

On Friday, teachers at Mother Theresa High School delivered signs to students, saying “Congratulations Class of 2020."

Gail MacNeil wrote on Twitter, “prom was supposed to be today. But having your math teacher show up at your house with this is gold.”

Jordan Vecchio said on Twitter, “with the world put on hold, thank you Mother Theresa High School staff, for still celebrating our grad’s achievements. You made my sister’s day a little bit brighter today.”

On Wednesday, staff and volunteers at St. Francis Xavier High School delivered signs to graduating students to celebrate their achievements.

The sign said, “Home of a St. Francis Xavier H.S. Graduate.”

Principal Sean Kelly said the signs “honour them. We know it’s been difficult year, a challenging few months they’ve had to deal with this spring and we’ve been thinking about them constantly."

Councillor Carol Anne Meehan helped deliver the signs, saying “signs don’t replace ceremonies or the prom but tell we’re proud of them.”