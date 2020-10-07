OTTAWA -- An Ottawa MPP wants to stop Ontarians from falling back one hour every fall.

Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts has introduced a private members bill titled the "Time Amendment Act," which would move Ontario permanently to daylight time.

In a media release, Roberts office says the Time Amendment Act would clear the road for Ontario to end the bi-annual practice of changing our clocks.

If passed, Ontario would move permanently to daylight time if Quebec and New York pass similar legislation.

"I see this as an important first step towards fulfilling the public's overwhelming desire to end this out-of-date practice," said Roberts in a statement.

"I believe that by showing leadership in taking this step, Ontario can encourage our counterparts in Quebec and New York State to take similar action so that, together, we can put this issue to bed, and all be better rested for it."

In a statement, Roberts office notes academic studies from around the world have suggested the bi-annual change can cause serious negative effects, such as increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes, and higher numbers of fatal collisions.

Daylight Saving Time started in Ontario in 1918. This year, it ends on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m.

Saskatchewan is the only province that currently follows standard time year round. In 2019, the B.C. Government passed legislation that outlined plans to switch to a "Pacific Standard Time," alongside Washington state, Oregon and California.