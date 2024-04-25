Shots fired at wrong address in Champlain Township, police investigating

OTTAWA
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a shooting that happened at the wrong residence in the Champlain Township earlier this month. 

    It happened on April 7 between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on St. Anne Road in the eastern Ontario township located northeast of Ottawa.

    Police say they believe the suspects attended the wrong address and the residence was not the intended target. They did not provide further details.

    No injuries were reported.

    There is no risk to public safety at this time, the OPP notes.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who might have surveillance camera footage along St. Anne Road, between County Road 17 and Charbonneau Road during the time of the incident is asked to immediately call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 to remain anonymous.

