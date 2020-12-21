OTTAWA -- In the lead-up to lockdown, people are heading to stores to stock up on supplies ahead of the provincial orders that will further tighten restrictions.

At the Costco in Barrhaven, before the 9 a.m. open, customers reported outdoor lines that stretched the length of the superstore, weaving towards the front and again to the back.

However, one hour later, the lineup was shorter and shoppers, like Dave Spicer, say the wait to get in was about 30 minutes.

“Not like last year in March. Oh, my God, we were waiting an hour to get in, so that was bad,” said Spicer. “We’re getting ready for it again, for sure, but I think we’re all used to it. Employees are great, they know the numbers in and the numbers out, but it’s the products again.”

Spicer said while Costco is well-stocked on products, he did notice a shortage of cream and organic chicken and said some produce, like fresh fruit, was missing from the shelves.

The provincial orders to close down come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26, and will last for 28 days.

At the Walmart in Barrhaven, there were lines outside but, in the parking lot, many customers did not appear to be jamming their carts with supplies. Gilly Chadder says she waited 5 minutes to get inside and that the atmosphere was calm and relaxed.

“Everybody is nice and spread out and when you’re in the aisle, people are moving so you can get by and following the directional arrows,” said Chadder. “People are stocking up because they’re not quite sure what’s going to happen but people seem to be getting their weekly groceries.”

Chadder adds that it appears more shoppers are getting groceries as opposed to housewares and other items, noting that the week before Christmas is typically busy.

For Carine Rodgers, heading into Costco with her young daughter, she’s re-thinking her decision to wait in the long line, but for her, this was a planned trip to stock up before the holidays. She believes the boom at the store is a reaction to the upcoming closures and that people are scared.

“It’s all over social media we’re going to go into a lockdown for 28 days,” says Rodgers, who believes that stores won’t run out of supplies like in March when many began hoarding items like bottled water and toilet paper. “But I think it’s still that mentally of I have to get it.”